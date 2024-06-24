Steph & Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steph & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IJR traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.72. The company had a trading volume of 621,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,421. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

