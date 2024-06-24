Steph & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.0% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $718,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $315,940,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $503.56. 1,214,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,812. The company has a market cap of $456.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $480.83 and its 200 day moving average is $463.95.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

