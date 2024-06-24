Steph & Co. Buys 8,545 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 117.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 832,653 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 401.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,492 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.0 %

KHC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,997,724. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

