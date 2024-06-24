Steph & Co. Cuts Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Steph & Co. decreased its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in APi Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on APG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

APi Group stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.55. 331,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

