Steph & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Steph & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.75. The company had a trading volume of 501,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,283. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

