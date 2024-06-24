Steph & Co. Grows Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 147.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,086,085,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after acquiring an additional 650,248 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $36,223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,604,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.28. 128,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

