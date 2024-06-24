Steph & Co. Has $302,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Steph & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.20. 133,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

