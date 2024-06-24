Steph & Co. Has $440,000 Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Avantor by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after buying an additional 534,901 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 104,296 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Avantor by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 129,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,283,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after buying an additional 342,452 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.56. 1,256,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,054. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

