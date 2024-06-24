Steph & Co. Has $530,000 Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Steph & Co. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.4 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.76. 124,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,159. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

