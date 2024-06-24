Steph & Co. Has $6.37 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.09. The stock had a trading volume of 123,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,964. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

