Steph & Co. Has $698,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.5 %

XOM stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,191,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,262,023. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

