Steph & Co. Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,632,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,072,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $116,541,000 after acquiring an additional 151,993 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.41. 435,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average of $134.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

