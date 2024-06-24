Steph & Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock remained flat at $50.26 during trading on Monday. 1,852,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,390. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

