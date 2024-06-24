Steph & Co. Purchases 199 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Steph & Co. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

TDY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $389.45. 70,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

