Steph & Co. Purchases 4,045 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 112.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Steph & Co.'s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,555,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,816,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,627,000 after purchasing an additional 745,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,579,000 after purchasing an additional 204,839 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 986,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889,829. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

