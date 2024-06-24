Steph & Co. Purchases Shares of 9,245 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Steph & Co. bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,303,000 after buying an additional 178,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 759,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,556. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

View Our Latest Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

