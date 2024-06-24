Steph & Co. Raises Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.46. 129,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average of $159.67. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ATKR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

