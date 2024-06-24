Steph & Co. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Steph & Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.4% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,708,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,908,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

