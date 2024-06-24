Steph & Co. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Steph & Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $273,000.

MDY traded up $6.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $541.39. The stock had a trading volume of 358,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $537.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

