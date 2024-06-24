Steph & Co. Reduces Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Steph & Co. cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

SU stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.31. 998,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,901. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.