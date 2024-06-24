Steph & Co. Sells 106 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Steph & Co. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.01. 355,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,657. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.36. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

