Steph & Co. Sells 1,088 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Steph & Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,705,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,682,000 after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,274,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,421,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,931,000 after acquiring an additional 166,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,290,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,763,000 after acquiring an additional 215,713 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $93.57. The company had a trading volume of 252,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.17. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $95.03.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

