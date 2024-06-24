Steph & Co. Sells 177 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Steph & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 62,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 205,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,833. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

