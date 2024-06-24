Steph & Co. Sells 2,037 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 334.6% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

