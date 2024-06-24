Steph & Co. Sells 747 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Steph & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,426,852 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,481,667,000 after purchasing an additional 78,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $937,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107,449 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,484,836 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 136,141 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $447,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,293,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $158,594,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 223,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,775. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

