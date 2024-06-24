Steph & Co. Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Steph & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.20. The stock had a trading volume of 52,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,177. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.