Steph & Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Steph & Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.38. 130,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,275. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

