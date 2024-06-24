Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading 4.3% Higher

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. 229,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,753,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFIX. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $466.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at $405,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stitch Fix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

