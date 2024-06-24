Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,918,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 769.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 168,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 149,433 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.65. 43,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,751. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

