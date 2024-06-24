Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $905.26

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $905.26, but opened at $881.00. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $857.12, with a volume of 944,069 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $837.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $728.80.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,520,000 after buying an additional 44,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

