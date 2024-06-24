Superior Group of Companies’ (SGC) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

SGC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.20. 40,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,586. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $321.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $138.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 10,390.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 78.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

