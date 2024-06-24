Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 699,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,455 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 32,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $44.47 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.