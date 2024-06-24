Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shares Gap Up to $37.36

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.36, but opened at $38.35. Synovus Financial shares last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 163,456 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.