Systelligence LLC Acquires 2,023 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned 3.20% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000.

RFV traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,914. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.34. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $90.95 and a one year high of $119.56. The stock has a market cap of $306.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

