Systelligence LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF comprises 3.1% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSCC. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000.

PSCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,178. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $39.00.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

