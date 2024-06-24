Systelligence LLC Has $13.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Systelligence LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,739,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 495,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.68. 64,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,281. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.86 and its 200-day moving average is $225.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

