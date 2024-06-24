Systelligence LLC Has $15.49 Million Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Systelligence LLC decreased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned 1.41% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock remained flat at $25.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. 321,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,205. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

