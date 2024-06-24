Systelligence LLC Has $8.16 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Systelligence LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for 2.1% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 128,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,208 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,017,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 68,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,971 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.03. 34,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,347. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $421.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.