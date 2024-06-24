Systelligence LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 269,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.27. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

