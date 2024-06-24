Systelligence LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Systelligence LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,131 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 281,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.30. The stock had a trading volume of 715,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,147. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.99.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

