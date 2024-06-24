Systelligence LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Systelligence LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.6% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $17,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

VFQY stock remained flat at $135.48 during midday trading on Monday. 3,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $331.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average of $130.66.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

