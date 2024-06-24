Systelligence LLC Sells 433 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Systelligence LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC owned about 1.62% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 61,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 473,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:IGEB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,572 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.