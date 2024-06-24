Systelligence LLC Sells 471 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Systelligence LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 3.3% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.87. The company had a trading volume of 28,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,944. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.