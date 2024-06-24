Systelligence LLC Sells 993 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Systelligence LLC lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 3.4% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 164,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,113. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.86.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

