TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 5.6% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.79. 542,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,992,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,082.92 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 369,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

