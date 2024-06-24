Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Up 4.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. 124,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,012,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Specifically, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,072,904 shares in the company, valued at $415,199,125.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,262,500. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Talos Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after buying an additional 1,873,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 669,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $77,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,389,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 215,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 114,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.