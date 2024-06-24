Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.11 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after buying an additional 1,948,485 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 289.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 725,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,679,000 after acquiring an additional 505,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 423,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 288,899 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

