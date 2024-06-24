Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $115.21 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CINF

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.