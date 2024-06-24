Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $1.43 Million in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after buying an additional 978,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after purchasing an additional 620,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $70,225,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 792,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,977,000 after buying an additional 286,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after acquiring an additional 194,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 2.3 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $129.79 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.19.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

