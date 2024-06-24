Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $71.63 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

